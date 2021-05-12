NFL heads back to London for the 2021 season

LONDON, UK — After facing a year of COVID-19 travel restrictions, the NFL is heading back overseas.
The league will play two games in London: The New York Jets will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 and the Miami Dolphins will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.
You can catch 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the Jets battle it out against Matt Ryan and the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network.
While No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will face Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET on CBS.
Both games are set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first purpose-built NFL stadium outside the U.S.
No stranger to international play, the Dolphins are heading to England for the fifth time while the Jaguars will play across the pond for an NFL-record eighth time. This trip will mark the second game across the Atlantic for both the Jets and the Falcons.
The NFL began venturing to England to showcase games for a growing overseas fanbase back in 2007, according to the league's website.
Other efforts by the league to increase NFL presence abroad include a football training program for UK student-athletes ages 16-19 called the NFL Academy.
