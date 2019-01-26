NEW YORK — An NFL player was arrested early Saturday in New York after refusing to pay cab fare, then assaulting a police officer, according to a report.

NFL.com says Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates, 25, is facing a felony charge of assaulting an officer and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and failing to pay a cab fare.

The NFL says New York police reported Bates refused to pay the fare about 3 a.m. He was taken to a precinct to be processed, and when the seargent entered the processing area, Bates punched him in the eye.

The police officer was treated for a concussion and a cut above his eye, which required three stitches. He was released from the hospital.

