Live results: NFL announces 2020 awards, Hall of Fame class, at NFL Honors show

The NFL will announce its awards for the 2020 season at the NFL Honors show on Saturday night.

As an NFL season unlike any other nears its end with Super Bowl 55 on Sunday, the league will celebrate its 2020 season with its annual NFL Honors show on Saturday night.

While the show will continue the league's tradition of handing out awards such as MVP, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and many others, this year's event will be held virtually as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Additionally, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce its 2021 class, which will join the 2020 class in being inducted into Canton later this year.

What follows is a running live blog of Saturday night's NFL Honors, complete with the winners of each award, as well as highlights from the show.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Defensive back Charles Woodson

Wide receiver Calvin Johnson

Wide receiver Drew Pearson

Guard Alan Faneca

Scout Bill Nunn

Safety John Lynch

Quarterback Peyton Manning

Coach Tom Flores

NFL MVP: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

For the third time in his career, Aaron Rodgers is the NFL MVP. In 16 games, the Green Bay Packers quarterback completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards and an NFL-high 48 touchdowns.

Clutch Performance Play of the Year: 'Hail Murray'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's hail mary pass to DeAndre Hopkins to beat the Buffalo Bills wins the Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year.

NFL Comeback Player of the Year: Alex Smith, QB, Washington Football Team

Alex Smith wins Comeback Player of the Year after returning from a life-threatening leg injury. In eight games, Smith completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,582 yards and six touchdowns.

NFL Coach of the Year: Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wins NFL Coach of the Year. The first-year head coach led the Browns to an 11-5 regular-season record and Cleveland's first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

After leading the league in rushing for the second straight year, Derrick Henry takes home the Offensive Player of the Year award. In 16 games, Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

For the third time in the past four years, Aaron Donald is named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. In 16 games, he tallied 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: Chase Young, DE, Washington Football Team

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Chase Young wins the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The Ohio State product totaled 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert takes home Offensive Rookie of the Year after completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards and an NFL rookie record 31 touchdowns.

NFL Assistant Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills

.@BuffaloBills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the 2020 Assistant Coach of the Year!



📺: #NFLHonors | 9pm ET on CBS pic.twitter.com/A2D09Isgvo — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021