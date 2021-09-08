2021 NFL season kickoff to bring congested roads to Tampa, drivers advised to travel with caution

Drivers and pedestrians should give themselves extra travel time in case of delays due to traffic.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2021 NFL season is set to kick off Thursday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys facing off at Raymond James Stadium.

The sold-out crowd is expected to begin arriving at 5:45 p.m. when the first gates open.

Drivers and pedestrians should travel around the area carefully, while also giving themselves extra time in case of delays due to traffic.

People not attending the games are encouraged to take different routes when going out.

Officials say they anticipate heavy traffic on these main roads around the stadium:

Dale Mabry

Himes

Columbus

Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd

Tom McEwen Blvd., also known as Tampa Bay Blvd. will be closed Dale Mabry and Himes Ave.

People can park in the parking lots set to open at 4:45 p.m. RVs are told to park in Lot 14.

No overnight parking is allowed, all vehicles left are subject to towing, officials say.