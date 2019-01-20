KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs host their first ever AFC Championship Game Sunday night against the New England Patriots. It will be broadcast on 10News.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game:

Kickoff: 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday

TV: 10News WTSP/CBS

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Series: The Chiefs lead the series 18-15-3 in 36 games against the Patriots.

Betting line: The Chiefs enter as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 55 points

Pro Tip: Register for CBS All Access to stream the game online or on many televisions. You'll be able to keep up with 10News there, too.

Changing weather at Arrowhead Stadium

The weather is setting out to be warmer than expected for the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The National Weather Service had been projecting an arctic blast in Kansas City for the Chiefs' game against the New England Patriots.

But, there's been a change in the forecast.

It won't exactly be Florida-warm, but meteorologists are now expecting it to be sunny and 30 degrees at kickoff.

That may be two degrees below freezing, but it's a significant improvement from the previously-predicted -5 degrees Fahrenheit which was said to include snow and rain.

Arrowhead Stadium fans are used to the cold, though.

Twice it has been one degree at kickoff, including a December 2016 game against Tennessee.

What happened the last time the Chiefs and Patriots played?

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired, and New England beat Kansas City 43-40 on Oct. 15, 2018, after nearly blowing a big halftime lead.

Tom Brady passed for 340 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.

Patrick Mahomes finished 23 of 36 for 352 yards in what was his first loss as a starting quarterback.

What happened in the Chiefs’ last game?

Kansas City (13-4) beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-13 in the divisional round to earn their first AFC title game appearance since 1994.

What happened in the Patriots’ last game?

New England (12-5) beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-28 in the divisional playoffs to earn their eighth straight trip to the AFC championship game.

Note: The Associated Press and CBS News contributed to this story.

