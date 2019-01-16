ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropicana Field is set to host the 94th annual East-West Shrine Game on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET Saturday, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

General admission tickets to the game are $15, plus taxes and fees.

The East roster features Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jordan Brailford, Virginia running back Jordan Ellis, Miami linebacker Michael Jackson Sr., Temple defensive back Delvon Randall and Michigan State tight end Matthew Sokol.

The West roster features Missouri offensive tackle Paul Adams, Troy cornerback Blace Brown, Oregon linebacker Justin Hollins and Arkansas defensive lineman Armon Watts.

The East-West Shrine Game was the country's first college all-star football game, according to the contest's website. The game is held each year and helps support Shriners Hospitals for Children in its mission to help children in need of expert medical care. It also gives top college players a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.

The 2019 NFL Combine starts Feb. 26. It is followed by the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25.

