Adrian Peterson arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at LAX

Police said the former Vikings star was removed from a flight to Houston after a "physical altercation."

LOS ANGELES — Former Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of domestic violence.

Los Angeles Airport Police said Peterson was removed from a flight departing LAX to Houston on Sunday morning after reports of a "verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim."

Peterson was taken into custody and booked into a Los Angeles PD jail.

LAX police said the female victim was able to continue on the flight with the other passengers.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Airport Police, authorities planned to charge Peterson with "domestic violence-injury to a spouse" under the California penal code.

TMZ, which originally reported Peterson's arrest, quoted a representative for Peterson who called the incident a "private misunderstanding" between Peterson and his wife, Ashley Brown, and said it would be "resolved shortly."

Photos posted on their social media accounts showed Peterson and Brown were attending Super Bowl week events in the Los Angeles area.