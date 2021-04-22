Antonio Brown settles assault lawsuit with former trainer

Both parties' lawyers released statements Wednesday revealing the agreement.

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has settled a civil lawsuit by former trainer Britney Taylor who accused Brown of sexually assaulting her.

Taylor filed the lawsuit in 2019 and lawyers for her and Brown released statements Wednesday revealing the agreement.

The federal suit alleged Brown, 31, raped 28-year-old Britney Taylor in May 2018 after a night at a club in Miami. According to the suit, Taylor pleaded with him to stop, but he allegedly pinned her down so she could not fight back.

The lawsuit also claims Brown assaulted Taylor twice in June 2017 during training sessions. He is accused of exposing himself and kissing Taylor without her consent in one instance; and in another, the lawsuit claims he committed a sexual act without her knowledge.

The details of alleged incidents are graphic in nature.

Through a law firm, Brown denied the allegations and countersued Taylor, claiming defamation. Back in 2019, Brown's attorney claimed the pair engaged in a "consensual" relationship.

Brown is currently a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February. He remains subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.