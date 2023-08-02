After 35-year wait, Bartow native Ken Riley posthumously enters Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Riley family will accept Ken's honor on his behalf Saturday in Canton for what will be a "bittersweet" moment.

BARTOW, Fla. — The path to a playing career in the NFL is different for everyone who has suited up in the league.

That includes how you get there, how long you stay there and the impact you make upon leaving.

Of the 25,000-plus players who have ever lined up in this league, only 371 can steer their career into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and call it home.

Bengals legend and Bartow native Ken Riley is member 368.

"Oh my goodness, we are overjoyed right now for him.," Barbara Riley, Ken's wife, said.

Barbara is her husband's number one fan.

One trip to their home in Bartow makes it obvious.

Photos, game balls and the key to the city of Cincinnati are just a handful of the items she has diligently tucked away throughout the years.

Ken's stats seemingly speak for themselves, which is why she'll never understand 35 years after his eligibility. Mrs. Riley has to now speak for him.

"Why did it take so long for Ken to get this recognition?" I asked.

Barbara answered, "That was the $65,000 question."

Ken's 65 interceptions still rank in a tie for the fifth most ever in NFL history. In his 15-year career with Cincinnati, he recorded a pick every season playing a total of 207 games. Consistent, productive, game-changing and for many including the Riley's – overlooked.

"What are they looking for?" Barbara asked.

The sad reality is, there is no true answer, which is something Ken realized before his death in June of 2020 after suffering a heart attack at 72 years old.

"It's so sad, it's still so sad," Barbara said. "That would complete his career and he knew he was one of the best, but they didn't see it like we saw it at the time."

Until it was too late.

No knock.

Just tears shed between Ken's former teammate and his son Ken Riley Jr.

"I'm sorry that, you know, he is not here to accept all the accolades and the interviews and things for himself and put on the gold jacket and say to himself, 'I did it. I'm here,'" Barbara said.

She feels closest to her late husband of 51 years walking to the laundry room – seeing a photo. She couldn't wait to tell him the good news.

"I look at it and I said, 'You finally made it to the Hall of Fame," Barbara said.

Barbara will see her husband much differently on Enshrinement Day unveiling his bust for the very first time.

"When I get there and I see it, I know it's going to be emotional. His bust and his name will be in there forever for people to see," she said.

That's something his new home in Canton will share with his childhood home in Bartow. An address change of Ken Riley Way was made on June 3 of this year in town.

"It was a good moment, a good moment, a proud moment," Barbara said.

When she walks past that photo near the laundry room, there's a quote saying, "Even when they are gone we can still look back and clearly see the trail they left behind."

"You know everybody pushing and pushing keeping his name out there. We are overjoyed right now for him," Barbara said.

For those closest to Ken, the trail was always there.