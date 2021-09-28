Football fan takes a jab at Bill Belichick with billboard ahead of Bucs vs. Patriots game

The billboard towers over Route 1, not too far from the Gillette Stadium which will force fans to see it on their way to the game, CBS Boston says.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass — An angry Patriots fan, going by the nickname "Jake in Boston," bought a billboard to make sure football fans know he's backing Tom Brady over Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, CBS Boston reports.

The billboard towers over Route 1, not too far from the Gillette Stadium which will force fans headed to the battle to see it, the news station adds.

“You stick a billboard on Route 1, and you stick it right in the face of 68,000 people who are coming to the game,” the fan told Boston.com.

The billboard reads "The OWL is no longer wise without his GOAT!" with an owl sporting Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick's iconic sweatshirt and a goat marked with Brady's number 12.

Billboard Knocks Belichick Ahead Of Brady’s Return To Foxboro @davidwade reportshttps://t.co/XtK9bc8SfU pic.twitter.com/yJnrGDeWdc — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) September 29, 2021

"Jake" seems to be a little bitter about the break-up with Brady. He told CBS Boston that the data alone "suggests that the quarterback was everything."

“The scenario I’d like to play out is (Brady) and Gronk and Antonio Brown beating their brains in,” he continued. “It’s going to be a wild night.”

The fan reportedly spent $1,500 on the billboard that is sure to upset some diehard Pats fans on Sunday.

And "Jake" will be there in person to see if his investment pays off. He's making the trip to Foxborough to watch the matchup of the century.