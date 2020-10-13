x
Bills-Titans game to air on 10 Tampa Bay, CBS moves 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!'

The Buffalo Bills play the Tennessee Titans 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) tries to get past Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Bills won 14-7. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

TAMPA, Fla — Adjust your primetime viewing plans and DVRs: NFL Football will air the Bills-Titans game Tuesday night on 10 Tampa Bay.

With the Bills-Titans game at 7-10 p.m. Oct. 13, CBS will move Tuesday's episodes of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14, respectively.

Before Tuesday's game, there will be 10 Tampa Bay This Evening from 5-6:30 p.m. and then the CBS Evening News at 6:30 p.m.

Find TV listings here.

RELATED: NFL moves Bills-Titans game to Tuesday night

