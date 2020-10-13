Bills-Titans game to air on 10 Tampa Bay, CBS moves 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!'

The Buffalo Bills play the Tennessee Titans 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

TAMPA, Fla — Adjust your primetime viewing plans and DVRs: NFL Football will air the Bills-Titans game Tuesday night on 10 Tampa Bay.

With the Bills-Titans game at 7-10 p.m. Oct. 13, CBS will move Tuesday's episodes of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14, respectively.

Before Tuesday's game, there will be 10 Tampa Bay This Evening from 5-6:30 p.m. and then the CBS Evening News at 6:30 p.m.

Find TV listings here.

