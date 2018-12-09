Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III will be placed on the injured reserve list, 10Sports has confirmed.

Hargreaves has a torn labrum, a source tells 10Sports Anchor Ryan Bass.

The injury happened while Hargreaves was making a pass breakup during Sunday's season opener against the New Orleans Saints. He had seven tackles and a forced fumble during the game.

The labrum is a rubbery tissue on the shoulder socket that helps hold the ball of the joint where it belongs.

"Treatment for a labral tear can include restricted rest, physical therapy or surgery, depending on the needs of the individual and severity of the injury," according to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

At this point, medical professionals believe the injury will end his season, 10Sports has learned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

