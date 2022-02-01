Buccaneers officially fire Antonio Brown

His contract has been terminated, "effective immediately."

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired Antonio Brown.

The defending Super Bowl champions made the formal announcement Thursday afternoon, saying the controversial wide receiver's contract had been terminated.

"While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play," the NFL franchise wrote.

"We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied," the Bucs' statement continued. "Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization."

After Brown abruptly departed shirtless in the middle of Sunday's game, Head Coach Bruce Arians said he was "no longer a Buc." But, Brown had remained on the roster days later.

Brown had just returned from his suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.