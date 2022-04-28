NFL Draft 2022: Buccaneers looking to bolster depth, build for the future

Here's what to expect from "Champa Bay" during the three-day-long event.

TAMPA, Fla. — All 32 NFL teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will get their chance to improve their roster for the upcoming football season as the 2022 NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The draft will run through April 28-30 and consist of seven rounds with the first round beginning at 8:00 p.m. Rounds two and three will start at 7 p.m. on Friday and rounds four through seven will take place at noon on Saturday.

The order of which teams get to select first is determined by how each football team ranked in the previous season and if any trades were made between the organizations prior to the draft.

The Buccaneers are on course to have the following picks:

Round 1, 27th overall pick

Round 2, 60th overall pick

Round 3, 91st overall pick

Round 4, 133rd overall pick

Round 7, 248th overall pick

Round 7, 261st overall pick

In the offseason, Tampa Bay gained a selection because of the league's compensatory pick system. But, the team also gave up one of those picks to the New England Patriots in order to acquire guard Shaq Mason, leaving them with six selections heading into the draft.

Unless any additional trades occur, the Buccaneers will make selections in rounds one through four and seven.

Tampa Bay selected defensive players on three of their last four first-round picks, and they may head in that direction this year again due to the unknown return status of defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

Another position where they may use one of their picks is at tight end. The team only has two active players in that position on their current roster and Rob Gronkowski has yet to sign another contract with the Bucs.