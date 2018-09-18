Jameis Winston is suspended for one more game. When he returns should he be the Buccaneers starting quarterback? Here are three reasons why he should start.

The Franchise Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick is a short term fix, The question, just how long is short term? Jameis Winston gives the Bucs the best chance going forward, he has more raw talent and has shown flashes of becoming a top half quarterback in the NFL. To sit Winston this season would only stagger progression in a critical fourth season.

Winston is healthy: Jameis Winston’s shoulder was injured a majority of 2017. After missing three games in the middle of the season to recover, Winston came back and was returning to form. The final five games of the season his completion percentage went up and his throws were more crisp. Winston entered 2018 fully healthy and it showed in the preseason

Waiting out the Magic: This isn’t the first time Ryan Fitzpatrick has won the hearts of fan base. Just ask Bills and Jets fans how this story ends. 14 seasons, seven teams, no playoff appearances. At the first sign of trouble Dirk Koetter should insert Winston because it has spiraled quickly in the past for Fitz.

