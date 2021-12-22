5 Bucs players named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Tom Brady sets an NFL record with his 15th Pro Bowl selection.

TAMPA, Fla. — Riding on the momentum of their historic win at Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having another incredible season that is keeping them in the conversation of another championship win.

And, all that hard work is being recognized, as the NFL has announced five Bucs players have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet, tackle Tristan Wirfs and quarterback Tom Brady have all been named to the Pro Bowl.

Brady sets an NFL record with this being his 15th Pro Bowl selection. The G.O.A.T. currently leads the league in passing yards (4,348) and passing touchdowns (36). Not too shabby for someone in their 22nd season in the pros.

Another record being set is by the Bucs' offensive linemen. The three Pro Bowl selections are the most in franchise history.