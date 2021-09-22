Buccaneers place wide receiver Antonio Brown on Reserve/COVID-19 list

It's unclear if he will be cleared to play by Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a press release from the team.

It's unclear at this time if Brown will be cleared to play in the Bucs' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 26

So far, this season, Brown has put up impressive numbers for the reigning Super Bowl champs with six receptions, 138 yards and one touchdown across two games.

Based on what we’ve seen, getting off the COVID list isn’t happening as quickly as we thought entering the year.



If it’s a false positive, that’s one thing, but waiting to be asymptomatic is another. Bucs fans should prepare for AB not to be in LA, though not definite for now. — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) September 22, 2021

Ahead of the 2021 season, head coach Bruce Arians announced that the Bucs organization, including the players and staff, were "100-percent vaccinated" against the virus.

"We're 100-percent vaccinated," he said. "… all the players, all the coaches, everybody."

Brown first joined the Bucs during their 2020 Super Bowl championship season, playing in eight games during the regular season.