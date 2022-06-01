Antonio Brown questions Tom Brady's friendship after being dropped by the Bucs

"Tom Brady's my friend, why? Because I'm a good football player. He need me to play football," Brown said.

TAMPA, Fla. — One day after being released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Antonio Brown is still making headlines.

This time, the controversial wide receiver is calling his friendship with quarterback Tom Brady into question during two separate podcast appearances.

"Some people have a different definition of friend because when I say 'I'm your friend' that mean I got yo back. To me though, that's what a friend mean. But a friend is not like that in, you know, in this world and how we living," Brown said on the "Full Send Podcast."

"You know, we play professional sports, like, not everybody in sports gonna be your friend. Tom Brady's my friend, why? Because I'm a good football player. He need me to play football."

Brown also seemingly took issue with his contract, claiming Brady's other "boy," tight end Rob Gronkowski, was negotiated a better deal than him.

"These guys called me to win a Super Bowl. After a suspension, I come and help them do that. If Tom Brady's my boy, why am I playing for an [unintelligible] salary? You my boy though, right? Gronkowski his boy, right? How much did he get paid? Alright, so why is AB on the prove-it deal?"

The now-former Buc would go on to add that "Brady can't do s**t by his self," adding that in all lines of work, people depend on others to help them do their job.

The podcast wasn't the only one who heard about Brown's woes when it comes to the G.O.A.T's friendship. He also joined "Tapped In Daily" on Clubhouse to air some of his grievances.

"To say someone's my friend — like, I'm out here getting 'prove it' type contracts where I'm out here, they got me trying to earn a million dollars to make some type of catches. So, to say you're my friend — I mean, I shouldn't be playing none of those type of deals when I just came with you and won the Super Bowl," Brown said

"So, I think people like to be around me and spend time but they're not even seeing my value in that regard because if you check the stats and the history, which we get paid on...the work and the intangibles — I would think I could deserve more than be worrying about earning money instead of worrying about winning another Super Bowl," the wide receiver added.

In the time since Brown's bizarre mid-game departure, Brady has offered comments of support during team media availability. The franchise quarterback was noted to play a role in getting Brown to join the Bucs back in 2020.

“I think there’s a lot of personal feelings, obviously. I don’t think this is really the week to discuss it though. I’m just going to do the best I can do as the quarterback of the team, try to put together a great week and finish strong. You just always deal with different things over the course of the season and that’s what we’re doing this week.”