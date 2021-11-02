Tom Brady jokingly blames 'a little avocado tequila' for his swaying after Bucs boat parade

TAMPA, Fla — Even the GOAT needs a cheat day every now and then, and a Super Bowl championship boat parade seems like the perfect time.
In case you haven't heard, the Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady has a strict diet.
He even wrote a book about it called "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance." In it, he says about 80 percent of his diet is plant-based, and the other 20 percent is organic, lean protein.
Included in the many things he doesn't eat (or drink) is alcohol.
That's why seeing him a little loose after the championship boat parade makes it so funny.
Even better, he joked on Twitter it was from "just litTle avoCado tequila."
After doing a thorough Google search, we have not been able to verify such a thing exists.
That's okay Tom, we don't blame you for letting loose on the water after that historic Super Bowl win.
- Third stimulus check: House committees working to solidify COVID plan
- Police beg help, senators flee in chilling Trump trial video
- New study shows how high blood pressure can impact your brain
- WATCH: Hero officer Eugene Goodman warns Senator Romney away from mob
- Biden administration looking at domestic travel restrictions as COVID variant spreads: report
- Party with Lombardi: The Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV boat parade is one for the books
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter