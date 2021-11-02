x
Buccaneers

Tom Brady jokingly blames 'a little avocado tequila' for his swaying after Bucs boat parade

In case you haven't heard, the Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady has a strict diet.

TAMPA, Fla — Even the GOAT needs a cheat day every now and then, and a Super Bowl championship boat parade seems like the perfect time.

He even wrote a book about it called "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance." In it, he says about 80 percent of his diet is plant-based, and the other 20 percent is organic, lean protein.  

Included in the many things he doesn't eat (or drink) is alcohol. 

That's why seeing him a little loose after the championship boat parade makes it so funny. 

Even better, he joked on Twitter it was from "just litTle avoCado tequila."

After doing a thorough Google search, we have not been able to verify such a thing exists. 

That's okay Tom, we don't blame you for letting loose on the water after that historic Super Bowl win. 

