'I know what's at stake': Baker Mayfield embraces Bucs QB pressure, ready to give team winning start

This is Mayfield's fourth team in the last two seasons, and maybe his last shot at proving he can be an NFL starting quarterback.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Despite the talks of Tom Brady no longer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and how – from a national standpoint – they are expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, Baker Mayfield is ready to get things going.

He's ignoring all the negative outside noises as he and the team prepare for its season opener in Minnesota this weekend.

"We're ready to go out and finally play and just see all the things we've been working on and to see how it comes to life," the 2018 No. 1 draft pick said Wednesday after the team's practice session. "All the little details over the offseason workouts, foundational stuff that we've been trying to get installed and see how it plays out and how guys handle it throughout the game.

"We're built to handle adversity."

Some of the adversity Mayfield may be referring to is his own NFL career thus far and the questions regarding this new-look Bucs offense.

This is Mayfield's fourth team in the last two seasons, and arguably his last shot at proving he can be an NFL starting quarterback.

On top of that, he and his offense have spent the entire training camp learning Dave Canales' system, a man who is calling plays for the first time in his professional career.

Another layer of pressure can come with that, but Mayfield said it has been the exact opposite.

"His mindset is so positive," Mayfield said of Canales. "[He wants us to make sure the] the next play [is] the best one, even if it's just a simple handoff. That mindset of giving it 100% each time, it's refreshing."

That way of thinking has helped Mayfield take his level of play to the next level.

The 28-year-old said it has brought him confidence to make sure the next play is better than the previous one.

All of that is great to hear as a Bucs fan, but it can easily be thrown out the window if things don't go right on Sunday.

Tampa Bay will be facing the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sept. 10, which is one of the toughest places to play across the league.

Mayfield, Canales and head coach Todd Bowles know that.

The Vikings finished with a 13-4 record last season, and they also have one of the NFL's best players in Justin Jefferson.

Bowles admits this will be far from an easy game for his team.

"They got a ton of weapons," Bowles said. "They got two running backs that can play, they got their receivers and they got three tight ends. So, [they can go to] different guys at all times. If you try to take Jefferson away, the other guys will kill you so it's a slippery slope."

However, Bowles also said his team is ready for the challenge.

"As long as we win, I'm good," he said. "[The defense needs to be ready for] the mental part, making sure they understand the game and the things that can happen to them and not overloading them."

For Mayfield, he's looking at this opportunity with Tampa Bay as a way to make history, not "revive" his career.

"[I'm going] to cherish the moment, take advantage of the opportunity," he said. "I know what's at stake here, but it's one game at a time. If I take care of business here, we're going to win a lot of football games."