It's official: Bucs' head coach makes his pick for starting QB

Since joining the team in March, Baker Mayfield has been competing with Kyle Trask for the starting position.

TAMPA, Florida — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially named its starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL Season.

After six months of competing against Kyle Trask, head coach Todd Bowles officially announced after Tuesday’s training camp practice that Baker Mayfield will be the new quarterback for the team.

Mayfield, who signed with the Bucs in March as a free agent on a one-year contract worth up to $8.5 million, has only appeared in one preseason game so far. That came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Preseason Week 1. He completed eight of his nine passes, recording 63 passing yards and a touchdown pass to rookie Trey Palmer.

New offensive coordinator Dave Canales has reiterated his decision on having a quarterback battle between Mayfield and Trask; and, for the most part, he has been committed to that thinking.

Mayfield and Trask were both given reps with the first-team offense in training camp and each started a game in the two preseason games so far, but the cat pretty much came out of the bag on Saturday night against the New York Jets when Trask was told to get back in the game in the second half after third-string quarterback John Wolford suffered a neck injury.

With Trask playing more minutes, it indicated Mayfield won the starting job since most NFL teams during this point of the preseason usually keep their starters' playing time lower than other players.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after being selected by the Cleveland Browns. He also had stints in Cleveland, Carolina and Los Angeles. Mayfield also recorded a playoff win with the Browns in 2020.