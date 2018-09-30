CHICAGO, IL -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally made it official. Ryan Fitzpatrick is their starter against Chicago today.

Fitzpatrick, who had been starting in place of Jameis Winston, has already racked up more than 1,200 yards in three games and picked up two NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards.

For Winston, his suspension ended after last week’s game.

Fitzpatrick led the Bucs’ to a 2-1 record. A furious Tampa Bay rally on Monday night fell just short, or else the team could be unbeaten under the bearded one.

It’ll be a big test for Fitzpatrick and the Bucs. They'll take on a Bears defense that features Khalil Mack, who has four sacks this season and one interception returned for a touchdown.

There’s rookie @rojo on the field, active for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/MEGfqPOVNu — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 30, 2018

10Sports Ryan Bass is live in Chicago for the game. Watch for his tweets throughout the afternoon.

