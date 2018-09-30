CHICAGO, IL -- The Bucs quarterback situation was the big headline coming into Tampa Bay’s Soldier Field showdown with the Bears, but it's been Chicago’s QB who's been stealing the show.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has thrown for – no, not a typo – FIVE touchdown passes in the first half against Tampa Bay, leading Chicago to a 38-7 halftime lead.

Trubisky is shredding the Bucs’ defense so far on 14 of 17 passing for 289 yards.

Meanwhile, Ryan Fitzpatrick is 9 of 18 for 126 yards and an interception. Jameis Winston came in to replace him in the second half.

There’s rookie @rojo on the field, active for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/MEGfqPOVNu — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 30, 2018

10Sports Ryan Bass is live in Chicago for the game. Watch for his tweets throughout the afternoon.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Tweets by Ry_Bass

© 2018 WTSP