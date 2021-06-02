Meet Tampa Bay Buccaneers' superfan 'Big Nasty'

The well-known Bucs fan was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame as a fan this past summer.

TAMPA, Fla — There are superfans and then there is Keith Kunzig, aka "Big Nasty."

The well-known Buccaneers fan could be found on game day, pre-COVID, decked out in Bucs gear and full-face paint cheering on a team that is near and dear to his heart.

He was even inducted into the Football Hall of Fame as a fan over the summer in a small unveiling ceremony. It's an accomplishment he can't wait to share with Bucs nation once it's safe.

But until then, "Big Nasty" isn't shying away from traditions. For the last five games, he and his family have gone to get cheesecake at Bassano's in Safety Harbor and this week was no different. Kunzig even signed something for a fellow Bucs fan.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Kunzing as he and his family have never missed a game. That included his younger brother, Kenny, who passed away at the beginning of 2020-- this season was the family's first without him.

But after a year of hardship, "Big Nasty," his family and fellow Bucs fans have something to cheer about as their team takes the field for Super Bowl LV.

You can catch all the action at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 as CBS broadcasts the game, which you can watch locally on 10 Tampa Bay.