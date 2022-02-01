'Big Nasty' thanks Tom Brady and looks to what's next for Bucs

Nothing but respect from Big Nasty for the G.O.A.T. but as a die-hard Bucs fan, he's ready to chase the next ring with the next QB.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you follow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there's a good chance you know Keith Kunzig. He's kind of a big deal.

Kunzig is better known as "Big Nasty," the nickname he was given years ago when he first started going to Tampa Bay Buccaneers games in face paint and head-to-toe Bucs gear.

It didn't take long for him to become a local celebrity, posing for pictures with fans at Bucs games and inspiring the community with outreach and anti-drug campaigns.

Kunzig was even inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame twice, first in 2001 and again in 2020 for his contributions to the Buccaneers organization as a super fan and community ambassador.

Up until Tuesday morning, he was hoping and praying Tom Brady would give us one more year, but once it was official, Kunzig felt only gratitude and optimism.

"Tommy, I go to tell ya, I’ve never met ya but I feel like you’re in my living room. The years you brought to Buc nation has not only changed the culture with the team but changed the culture within the fan base," he said.

Kunzig believes the future is bright for the team as Brady leaves behind a very desirable job opening for the next great quarterback to slide right into.

Free agency might just get fun in Tampa Bay once again.

We might not have gotten the farewell tour from Brady but Big Nasty says this upcoming season will be his last in the head-to-toe gear.