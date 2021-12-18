Bucs wide receiver Breshad Perriman placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The move comes as the NFL experienced several coronavirus outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.

TAMPA, Fla — As the NFL experiences league-wide COVID-19 outbreaks that are coinciding with case increases in many states, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made roster moves ahead of the NFC South title matchup.

The Bucs announced wide receiver Breshad Perriman was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

In addition, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Kenjon Barner were elevated from the practice squad for the Dec. 19 game against the New Orleans Saints. Barner was elevated under a standard elevation, while Wreh-Wilson was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement.

The COVID-19 practice squad elevation protocol was introduced in the NFL during the 2020 season to give teams more flexibility during the pandemic. It allows a player to be promoted up to four hours before kickoff.

The NFL reduced testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players in a move announced Saturday. Starting Sunday, only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested, under the NFL's revised protocols.

The updated guidance comes as the NFL moved three games scheduled for this weekend because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Around 100 players have tested positive for the virus in the last couple of days, the NFL reports.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said the revised COVID-19 protocol across the league is "no news" to his team.

"For us, I welcome it. Our team knows how to do it," Arians said in a press conference Friday. "They conquered it last year and did a hell of a job with it. It’s really just whatever the league wants, we’ll figure it out."