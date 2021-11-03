1st Bucs-supported food pantry opens at Tampa elementary school

It's set to support children and 300 families in the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — The first of five Tampa Bay-area food pantries supported by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is open now to serve hundreds of families.

Broward Elementary School will offer perishable and non-perishable food options to children and about 300 families, the team said in a news release. The pantry, including the four to come, is made in partnership with the Bucs and The Mosaic Company in collaboration with Feeding Tampa Bay.

"This is truly a community-minded partnership, and we believe that strengthening this region starts with our youth," Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. "Through this collaboration with our partners at Mosaic, we are committed to providing Feeding Tampa Bay with the resources and support for the children most in need."

"Launching this program at Broward Elementary will uplift the students and have an immediate and long-lasting impact on food security for families in the area."

More than 90 percent of students at Broward Elementary School qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, according to the release. And more than one in four children in Tampa Bay are considered food insecure, meaning they aren't getting full meals in a day.

The Bucs and Mosaic say they'll donate $10 each per tackle during the team's regular season to Feeding Tampa Bay through the "Tackling Hunger Fueled by Mosaic" program.