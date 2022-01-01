x
Bruce Arians cleared to coach on Sunday after testing positive for COVID

The Bucs head man cleared reserve protocol on Saturday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians cleared COVID-19/Reserve protocol on Saturday and will return to coaching duties, the team reported.

Arians returns alongside WR coach Kevin Garver who was also on the reserve list with Arians.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians leaves the field in a cart after the team lost to the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

The team had scheduled assistant coach Harold Goodwin in his place on Sunday but that will no longer be necessary. Arians and the Bucs kick off against the Jets at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The team also announced that defensive backs Jamel Deal and Sean Murphy-Bunting have been activated as well for the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) and his teammates celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

