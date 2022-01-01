Bruce Arians cleared to coach on Sunday after testing positive for COVID

The Bucs head man cleared reserve protocol on Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians cleared COVID-19/Reserve protocol on Saturday and will return to coaching duties, the team reported.

Arians returns alongside WR coach Kevin Garver who was also on the reserve list with Arians.

The team had scheduled assistant coach Harold Goodwin in his place on Sunday but that will no longer be necessary. Arians and the Bucs kick off against the Jets at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.