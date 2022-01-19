Bruce Arians says he'll appeal $50,000 fine for striking player on helmet

"I’ll appeal it. It ain’t got nothing to do with the game, so we’re good," Arians said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians says he will be appealing a fine the NFL handed down to him after smacking the helmet of one of his own players.

According to multiple reports, the NFL handed Arians a $50,000 fine after he swiped his hand on the helmet of Bucs safety Andrew Adams during Sunday's Wild-Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Replays of the incident show that in the third quarter of Sunday's game, the Bucs had recovered a fumble near the team's own sideline. Following the play, Arians can be seen walking onto the field and smacking Adams on the helmet.

"I’ll appeal it. It ain’t got nothing to do with the game, so we’re good," Arians said on Wednesday.

Bruce Arians on his $50,000 fine that he will be appealing pic.twitter.com/FR0Bz5YY3g — Ben Murphy WTSP (@BenMurphyTV) January 19, 2022

The Bucs thumped the Eagles 31-15 and now have a date with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The last time the two teams squared off earlier this season, it didn't end well for the Bucs. The Rams offense overpowered Tampa Bay 34-24 during their Week 3 matchup.