Head coach on Brown: 'I hope if he needs help, gets some'

Antonio Brown exited Sunday's game against the Jets without a jersey and, later, a position with the Buccaneers.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said there were no precipitating events that led to Antonio Brown's dramatic exit from Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Arians, speaking Monday to reporters, said he cares about Brown, who was seen late in the third quarter taking off his jersey and shoulder pads before walking off the field at MetLife Stadium bare-chested.

"I’m not talking about it," Arians said after the game. "He’s not part of the Bucs."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Arians asked Brown to get into the game, which led to what was captured on camera. From Brown's perspective according to people close to him, Rapoport reports, Brown did not feel healthy enough amid an ankle injury. Brown was cleared to play in the Bucs-Jets matchup.

"I don't know that he was," Arians said Monday when asked about the injury report.

As to what led to Brown's exit, Arians was short: "We had a conversation, and he left the field, yeah."

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who's had a growing friendship with Brown since his time with the New England Patriots, said yesterday the team loved Brown and hoped people "do what they can to help in ways that he really needs it."

Those were shared sentiments.

"I wish him well. I hope if he needs help, gets some, and it's very hard because I do care about him," Arians said.