Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
According to the Bucs, assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin will take over head coaching duties while Arians is isolated.
"I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point," Arians said in a statement. "Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week's game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in."
No timetable was given to when Arians is expected to return to the team.
The Buccaneers have already placed five players on the COVID-19/Reserve List. Those players include wide receiver Jaelon Darden, cornerback Jamel Dean, wide receiver Mike Evans, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches.
The Bucs take on the Jets Sunday, Jan. 2, at MetLife Stadium.