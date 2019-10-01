TAMPA, Fla. —

Bruce Arians came out of a one-year retirement Thursday to field questions in his first news conference since being named the Buccaneers new head coach.

The 66-year-old made clear he believes the foundation exists for the Bucs to end the post-season drought Tampa Bay has been dealing with since 2008.

Previous: Buccaneers name Bruce Arians new head coach

Arians, a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year, wants quarterback Jameis Winston to realize his full potential. He praised Winston's work ethic and said he expects the 25-year-old to continue to improve.

After coaching the Arizona Cardinals from 2012 to 2017, Arians joined CBS Sports as an NFL game analyst.

He now becomes the 12th head coach in Bucs history.

Watch the full news conference below.

