Buccaneers announce 2022 training camp practice dates

Even if you can't physically see the team practice, anyone can see it all go down virtually on the Bucs website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're a Buccaneers fan and have always wanted to witness firsthand how the players train for the season — that can become reality!

The Tampa Bay team announced Thursday the team's training camp schedule, adding up to a whopping 12 practices taking place at the Advent Health Training Center.

So who exactly can sit in on the practices? Season pass members, premium seat holders, Stadium Club members, luxury suite owners and corporate partners have access on a first-come basis.

One thing to keep in mind — all the practices take place in the morning with the first 10 of them beginning bright and early at 8:30 a.m. The last two training sessions with the Miami Dolphins, August 10-11, will start at 10 a.m.

There will be a covered bleacher seating option for people in attendance.

“We are excited to offer our Krewe Members and corporate partners the opportunity to once again come out and experience the start of our team’s preparations for the upcoming 2022 season,” Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement.

The first practice of training camp for the Bucs will be Wednesday, July 27.

Here's a breakdown of practice dates open to members and other groups:

Wednesday, July 27, 8:30 a.m. — Season Pass Members

Thursday, July 28, 8:30 a.m. — Season Pass Members

Friday, July 29, 8:30 a.m. — Stadium Club Members

Saturday, July 30, 8:30 a.m. — Season Pass Members

Monday, August 1, 8:30 a.m. — Military Day presented by USAA

Tuesday, August 2, 8:30 a.m. — Season Pass Members

Wednesday, August 3, 8:30 a.m. — Community Day – Special Olympics/Foundations

Saturday, August 6, 8:30 a.m. — Stadium Club Members

Sunday, August 7, 8:30 a.m. — Season Pass Members

Tuesday, August 9, 8:30 a.m. — Women of Red Day at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth

Wednesday, August 10, 10:00 a.m. — Season Pass Members

Thursday, August 11, 10:00 a.m. — Season Pass Members

Some other things to look forward to are a Women of Red Day at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth on Aug. 9 and Military Day presented by USAA on Aug. 1.

On Aug. 3, the Bucs will host its annual Special Olympics Day at the training camp as well.

There will be free parking in the lots adjacent to the training center, which will open an hour before the practices start. No bags are allowed except a small clutch-style purse and diaper bags.

Event-goers will need a digital ticket available through Ticketmaster. There will be a $5 reservation fee for each ticket with proceeds going toward the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.

“Training camp is always one of the most anticipated times of the year for our season pass members and their passion during these practice sessions always adds to the energy level at practice for our players," Ford said in a statement.