How Bucs fans can watch the 2023 NFL schedule release on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. — When you live in Champa Bay, it's never too early to gear up for football season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are getting ready to raise the flags this week for the 2023 NFL schedule release set for 8 p.m. on Thursday.

In the upcoming season, the Bucs will take on the Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Saints, Eagles and Titans right here at home at Raymond James Stadium.

Away game matchups include the Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings, Saints and 49ers.

But before single-game tickets go on sale at 8 p.m. Thursday, you'll want to tune into the schedule release to plan out your season.

How to watch the 2023 NFL schedule release

Watch Schedule Release '23 presented by Verizon on TV starting at 8 p.m. to see the experts analyze the top matchups and prime-time games. Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe will host the three-hour show, joined by analysts Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders.

If you don't have cable, you can stream Schedule Release '23 through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch.

Catch the Players Only Schedule Release starting at 8 p.m. to see host Andrew Siciliano, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and running back Mark Ingram reacting to the 2023 schedule.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Cam Jordan will make guest appearances.

NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release

This additional coverage, hosted by Patrick Claybon, Cynthia Frelund and Gregg Rosenthal, will be available on the NFL Channel and Youtube.

The NFL Channel is available on the NFL mobile app, Roku, PlutoTV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Peacock, LG and Xumo.

ESPN will host its own two-hour prime-time special highlighting the 2023 Monday Night Football schedule starting at 8 p.m.

NFL Live's Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears will host along with Field Yates.

ESPN will also exclusively reveal one Monday Night Football game at 4 p.m.

Buccaneers social media