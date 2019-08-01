TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Bruce Arians to be their new head coach, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources.

According to Rapoport, Arians is being given a four-year deal with a fifth-year option.

Arians, 66, will become the 12th head coach in team history.

The Buccaneers had also interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards and Dallas Cowboys defensive assistant coach Kris Richard.

In May 2018, Arians joined CBS Sports as a game analyst for the NFL on CBS.

Arians last coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2012-2017. He compiled a 49-30-1 record in Arizona.

After the 2017 season, Arians announced his retirement. NFL.com reported health issues played a factor in Arians’ decision to retire at the time.

The Buccaneers do not owe the Cardinals compensation for hiring Arians. When Arians retired, the Cardinals chose not to exercise the team option on his contract for 2019.

The Cardinals went to the playoffs in 2014 and 2015 seasons during Arians’ tenure.

Arians has a rapport with Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht when the two worked in Arizona. Licht was the Cardinals’ vice president of player personnel. Licht worked for the organization from 2012-2013.

In 2012, Arians also guided the Indianapolis Colts to a 9-3 record while serving as the team’s interim head coach.

Arians won AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2014.

Arians’ season-by-season record as a head coach:

2012*: 9-3

2013: 10-6

2014: 11-5

2015: 13-3

2016: 7-8-1

2017: 8-8

Note: Asterisk indicates when Arians served as the Colts interim coach.

Arians has coached several quarterbacks during his career, including Tim Couch, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer.

The Buccaneers fired head coach Dirk Koetter in December after consecutive 5-11 seasons.

