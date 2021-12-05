Brady throws for 368 yards, 4 TDs; Bucs beat Falcons 30-17

The Bucs improved to 9-3 with their third straight victory.

ATLANTA — Tom Brady threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the brink of an NFC South title with a 30-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

They have a four-game lead over Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans with five games remaining. Brady improved to 10-0 in his career against the Falcons, including four straight wins since moving to Tampa Bay.