TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers players reported for training camp on Thursday.

The team is scheduled to hit the field for its first public practice at 4 p.m. Friday.

A free digital ticket on the team’s website is required for entry to all practice sessions.

Most of the practices will be held outside on the two primary practice fields at AdventHealth Training Center and will feature covered bleacher seating for fans.

The players can wear pads for the first time on July 28.

Click or tap here to see which training camp practices are open to the public.

The Buccaneers open the preseason on Aug. 9 in a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

