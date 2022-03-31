Bruce Arians to be inducted into Buccaneers Ring of Honor

Todd Bowles also gave an inside look into plans as the team's next head coach.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a day of "mixed emotion" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Bruce Arians officially passed on his head coaching duties to Todd Bowles.

The Bucs held a press conference Thursday to acknowledge all that the team has accomplished under Arians' leadership, including his legacy of providing opportunities to people of all ages, genders, races and backgrounds.

“So many people talk the talk but Bruce puts his thoughts and his beliefs into action," Buccaneers Owner and Co-Chair Joel Glazer said.

It's Arians' actions and accomplishments on and off the field, which describe the former head coach as being genuine, caring and willing to tell you what he thinks, that will be honored during the upcoming season with a spot in the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.

“I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done, it’s been unbelievable. I know you’re not going away but I’ll miss you on the sideline," Glazer added.

"That's truly an unbelievable honor," Arians said when he stepped up to the mic.

As for why now was the right time for Arians to retire? “When you know it’s time, it’s time,” he said.

Arians reflected on his three years with the Bucs saying the time has been amazing but that the credit is due to the amazing coaching staff around him.

"I really didn't do s**t," he joked.

Arians said he wanted to be sure the organization and franchise was going to be left in good hands before he departed and he believes the Bucs have that in both Bowles and quarterback Tom Brady.

“Now it’s easy. We’re in the best shape we’ve ever been. No better time to pass the torch than now," Arians said.

Overall, the now-former head coach had nothing but good memories of his time leading the helm and thanked everyone for giving a 66-year-old a shot in a "young man's game."

Stepping into his new role, Arians is excited to still be involved with the Bucs and joked that his new title as a Senior football consultant sounds "pretty damn good" even though he's not entirely sure what it means.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride. I’m extremely excited about the future – what the future holds for this franchise and for me," he said.

Bowles also stepped up to the podium Thursday to give a glimpse into his plans for the Bucs and how he hopes to lead the team during the upcoming season.

“We have an offense, we have a defense, we have to coach it better, we have to play it better. I’ll say that every time we lose a ball game. So, and that’s a fact because we’re in this thing together," he said.

Glazer and Licht both honored Bowles as being a "phenomenal" person, mentor, leader, family man and a coach with a great football mind.

“It was really an easy choice," Glazer said.

Moving forward, Bowles doesn't have plans to change the program but rather add on to it to keep the current momentum the Bucs are seeing, especially after falling short of making it to Super Bowl LVI.

Bowles will be the Bucs' fourth Black head coach in the team's 46-year history and the 12th overall. According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, that's two more than any other NFL team has ever had. Bowles is also now one of only four Black head coaches in the NFL.

He addressed the importance of diversity and visibility Thursday saying: