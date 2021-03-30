Bucs head coach Bruce Arians tweets photo of tattoo: 'I'm a man of my word'

The Super Bowl LV championship is not the only thing that will live on forever. So will Bruce Arians' new ink.

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV left a permanent mark on Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers will forever be remembered as the first team to win a championship in their home stadium.

But that’s not the only permanence left behind from the Super Bowl victory.

On Tuesday, head coach Bruce Arians tweeted a photo of a tattoo that appears to be on his back, saying “I’m a man of my word- ‘when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo’ well I got mine and I love it!!”

The photo shows the iconic Buccaneers flag beneath the Super Bowl LV logo, with the Lombardi trophy front and center. The numbers 31 and 9 are also visible, which is likely a nod to the final score of the game. The Buccaneers shocked the world with an upset victory over the then-reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs back in February.

I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

The win was the Bucs’ second Super Bowl championship. Newcomers Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette were among the players who led the charge. Arians was at the helm throughout the historic run and apparently, he made a promise to get a tattoo if his team could achieve the ultimate feat in professional sports. As he said, he’s a man of his word and seems to have followed through.

Arians' Buccaneers recently resigned Fournette on the heels of announcing the return of Brady and Gronk as well. The signings mean that all 22 starters for Tampa Bay’s championship run will return this upcoming season.

And with that level of talent, the Bucs remain a serious contender for another title.

If they do repeat, one question will loom large: Will Arians get another tattoo?

Stay tuned.