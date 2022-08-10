Bucs host first joint practice with Miami Dolphins

The Bucs and Dolphins had their first of two joint practices on Wednesday. They will face off in a preseason game on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers hosted their first joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

This practice allowed Tampa's players to get live reps against another team and evaluate their progress after two weeks of training camp. The practice began with the Buccaneers and Dolphins on separate fields, going through drills by position group. After that period, the two teams matched up in 1-on-1, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 scrimmages.

"We competed for the most part and it was clean – got chippy at the end, have to make sure we control that tomorrow, but it was good work on both sides," head coach Todd Bowles said.

A few Bucs stood out against the Dolphins. Firstly, center Robert Hainsey held his own against Miami's defensive linemen. He exited practice early, leaving the field on a cart with cramps in his leg. However, he was able to walk around after receiving fluids.

Secondly, cornerback Carlton Davis III battled All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in 1-on-1 drills. Davis broke up a pass on the first rep but gave up a catch on the second rep. He believes that battle helped him fine-tune his skills and technique.

"As a corner, I feel like you’ve got to have that mentality, to always want work, to always want to go up against whoever puts you to the test. Whoever’s out there. So, it was fun," Davis said.

New Bucs receiver Julio Jones also had a praise-worthy practice. He consistently created separation from All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard with different routes in 1-on-1 drills. In 11-on-11, Jones caught a Tom Brady pass over the head of cornerback Noah Igbinoghene while falling to the ground. The season pass members in attendance erupted as Jones rose with his usual cool demeanor.