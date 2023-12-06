Bucs to wear throwback orange uniforms against Lions this year

This will be the first time Tampa Bay wears its throwback uniforms in more than a decade.

TAMPA, Fla. — No, you did not travel back in time to 1976 — but if you heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be wearing their creamsicle uniforms this year, then you're not crazy either!

The team announced Monday morning via social media they will be wearing their throwback jerseys on Sunday, Oct. 15, against former NFC Central Division rivals the Detroit Lions.

This will be the first time the Bucs are going to wear the original, orange-ish uniforms in more than a decade (2012), and the team said in a news release the distinctive color scheme serves as the centerpiece of the franchise's focus on honoring the deep roots of its almost 50-year history.

“The return of our beloved Creamsicle uniforms for this special game is something that our fans have been passionate about for many years, and we are excited to celebrate the history of our franchise with a unique, dedicated Creamsicle gameday experience,” Bucs Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. “This is more than a throwback game; it is a celebration of our legacy and some of the great moments and players that make our story so special to our fans.”

Fans who attend the game in October will also see a "transformed" Raymond James Stadium to pay homage to the team's original playing arena — the Tampa Stadium.

It was often known as The Big Sombrero due to its structural shape. Raymond James will also include retro field stencils, stadium bunting and video board assets to represent Tampa Stadium.

