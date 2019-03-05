A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end is out of the hospital Thursday after a car crash.

The Buccaneers said in a statement that Jason Pierre-Paul was in a crash in South Florida on Thursday morning.

He was sent to the hospital but later released.

“Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger,” the statement said.

Pierre-Paul wasn’t cited for anything, the Buccaneers said.

He was in the news in 2015 when he was involved in a Fourth of July fireworks accident and had to have his right index finger amputated.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Bucs player posts photo of hand injury as Fourth of July fireworks warning

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.