A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end is out of the hospital Thursday after a car crash.
The Buccaneers said in a statement that Jason Pierre-Paul was in a crash in South Florida on Thursday morning.
He was sent to the hospital but later released.
“Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger,” the statement said.
Pierre-Paul wasn’t cited for anything, the Buccaneers said.
He was in the news in 2015 when he was involved in a Fourth of July fireworks accident and had to have his right index finger amputated.
RELATED: Tampa Bay Bucs player posts photo of hand injury as Fourth of July fireworks warning
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida teens stranded in the water decided to pray. A boat named 'Amen' rescued them.
- Scientology cruise ship quarantined after crew member tests positive for measles
- Meet the 10-year-old who is not a boy or a girl: 'I am who I am'
- Teacher accused of raping 10-year-old student, released on bond
►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.