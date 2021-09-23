Tampa Bay Buccaneers donating more than $50,000 in new technology to East Tampa school

More than 100 new devices to help teachers and students "bridge the digital divide and enhance the students' learning experience" will be given to the school.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are donating more than $50,000 in new technology to a young middle magnet school in East Tampa.

The Bucs will present the donation to the teachers at Young Middle Magnet School at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to a news release.

More than 100 new devices to help teachers and students "bridge the digital divide and enhance the students' learning experience" will be given to the school.

According to the release, the team launched the Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program at the school in the fall of 2020 that "established a first-of-its-kind commitment from Buccaneers players and staff members to serve as mentors for 25 students."