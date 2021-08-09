Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ed Sheeran launch 2021 NFL Season with 'Kickoff Experience' celebration

The NFL 2021 Kickoff Experience will be at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park to help the Bucs get off on the right foot. Ed Sheeran will be performing at the event.

TAMPA, Fla — The 2021 football season is here, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to start another journey to the Super Bowl.

The NFL 2021 Kickoff Experience will be held at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park to help the Bucs get off on the right foot. Ed Sheeran will be performing at the event, and entry is free.

“We want to make sure this event is accessible to everybody,” NFL Senior Director of Events Nicki Ewell said.

Ed Sheeran will be performing at the event around 7 p.m., but the party is going on just about all day.

There will be appearances by the FAMU marching band and Buccaneers cheerleaders.

Fans will also have access to photo-ops with the Lombardi trophy, and they may spot some Bucs legends.

“Autograph stage is something that’s very different,” Ewell said. “Derrick Brooks will be here, Booger McFarland will be here, Simeon Rice will be here, Mike Alstott will be here.”

So, how do you get in?

Just download the free NFL OnePass App to register. Entry is first come first serve.

People can bring their own lawn chair, and masks are not required.

“We know that we can produce a safe event,” Ewell said. “We brought back the fan favorites. We’ll have interactive games throwing passing, receiving games, the 40-yard dash. You can run against Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley digitally.”