Buccaneers fan raises flag on top of Mount Kilimanjaro

TAMPA, Fla — One man just took being a Buccaneers fan to new heights-- 19,341 ft. to be exact.
When Rick Clark packed his bag to climb to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro he made sure he took all the essentials, including his Bucs flag.
Replying to messages on Twitter, Clark says he learned of the final score of the NFC Championship about halfway up the mountain and knew he had to represent his team.
"19,341ft. Challenging any Bucs fan to raise it higher," Clark wrote in his post.
Now his team is preparing to play in Super Bowl LV at home and if they can come out on top, Clark and Bucs fans alike will have more than one reason to celebrate.
A Tampa Bay victory in the big game means being the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium, hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the franchises second time and busting several records.
You can watch Super Bowl LV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 as CBS broadcasts the game, which you can watch locally on 10 Tampa Bay.
