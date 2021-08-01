Bucs host drive-thru flag pickup ahead of Saturday's playoff game

Cheer on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a team flag.

TAMPA, Fla — Attention Bucs fans: from 7 a.m.- 10 a.m. you'll be able to swing by and pick up a free flag.

This is a drive-thru event at Publix Lot 14 at Raymond James Stadium. The team says anyone who wants to get a flag should enter from Himes Avenue.

Mark your calendar to pick up your free Bucs flag from our drive-through event! #RaiseTheFlags



🗓️: Jan. 8

⏰: 7-10 a.m.

📍: Publix Lot 14 - enter from Himes Ave pic.twitter.com/yCIyhm2UUF — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 6, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Washington Football Team at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the NFL's Wild Card round.

The Bucs will play on the road on Jan. 9, making their way to FedEx Field. Saturday's showing will mark the team's first playoff appearance in 13 years.

In 2007, the Buccaneers fell to the New York Giants 24-14 in their wild-card game. Ever since the team has been chasing its next playoff berth-- until now.

Tampa Bay has been playing well leading up to this weekend's game. First bulldozing the Detroit Lions 47-7 in a record-setting game, followed by a regular season-ending win over the Atlanta Falcons.

