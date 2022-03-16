Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-sign cornerback Carlton Davis III

The team reports Davis III signed his new three-year contract just hours before he was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

TAMPA, Fla. — He's back! Cornerback Carlton Davis III has re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the defending NFC South champs have not publicly disclosed the price tag on Davis III's deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports, per a source, the contract will pay out $45 million.

Bucs giving Davis a three-year, $45 million deal, per source. https://t.co/4jCgDiD5fw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Since being drafted to the Bucs in 2018, Davis III has appeared in 51 regular-season games for Tampa Bay. Across his four seasons with the Bucs, Davis III has recorded some pretty impressive stats: 250 tackles, 52 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and six interceptions

“Since we drafted Carlton in 2018, he has developed into one of the premier cover corners in the NFL,” General Manager Jason Licht said. “As an organization, it is always a point of emphasis to keep and reward our core, homegrown players. Carlton is the most experienced player in our secondary and we believe he is entering the prime of his career so we are very happy to be able to agree on this extension.”

According to the Bucs, Davis III's 48 passes defensed since 2019 is the most in the NFL for that time span. He is also said to have tied for the league lead in games with multiple passes defensed at 13.

Davis III also started all six Buccaneers' playoff games during the past two seasons, including hitting the field for Super Bowl LV.

“Carlton is a fantastic player. I’ve said for a few years that I thought he was one of the top cornerbacks in this league and he has continued to grow,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said. “He’s a great tackler, excellent in man-to-man defense, a very physical corner, and has the length you want. He has everything you are looking for to be a shut-down corner. He’s also developed off the field so much leading our social justice program and all the things he’s doing for our organization. He’s a huge, huge asset to our football team.”