'I can't do it': Buccaneers' Fournette sounds off on NFL vaccine policy in deleted tweet

The NFL warned teams they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players.

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL is taking steps to crack down on unvaccinated players who cause COVID outbreaks on their teams. And, one Tampa Bay Buccaneers player doesn't seem too thrilled about the news.

Teams were warned they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn't get paid that week.

Running Back Leonard Fournette gave his opinion in a cryptic tweet that has since been deleted. It said: "Vaccine I can't do it........"

Fournette isn't the only NFL player to voice his opinion on the new rule. Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Deandre Hopkins wrote that the policy made him "question" his future in a now since-deleted tweet.

Los Angeles Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey also gave his two cents, saying he wouldn't pressure his teammates to get vaccinated.

The league says more than half its teams have COVID-19 vaccination rates greater than 80 percent of their players, and more than 75 percent of players are in the process of being vaccinated.

Per Fournette and Hopkins, I'm confused as to what causes the deletion of these tweets?



It's 2021. The tweet is out there and it wasn't posted by accident. https://t.co/Njdn1J11oB — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) July 22, 2021