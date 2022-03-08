Buccaneers place franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin

The tag guarantees Godwin a spot on the 2022 Buccaneers roster while they continue to work on a long-term deal.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers are bringing back Chris Godwin for the 2022 season.

Tuesday, Tampa Bay placed a franchise tag on the former All-Pro wide receiver for the second year in a row. He is the first player in Bucs history to be given the franchise tag for a second time.

We've used our franchise tag on @CGtwelve_.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 8, 2022

The Bucs made the decision just before the 4 p.m. deadline.

While the Buccaneers and Godwin have not reached a long-term deal, the franchise tag will keep him off the open market.

The Buccaneers once again used the "non-exclusive" franchise tag on Godwin. That means he can negotiate with other teams, but the team retains a right to match any contract offer. If Godwin does sign with another team and the offer is not matched, that team must send two first-round draft picks to the Buccaneers.

Bucs and WR Chris Godwin did not reach a long-term deal today and he now will be tagged, officially, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

It's not a surprise that the Buccaneers want to continue investing in Godwin.

Although he suffered an ACL/MCL injury toward the end of last season, the wide receiver led the team with 98 catches for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns. He finished 11th in the NFL among other receivers.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht spoke highly of Godwin at the NFL combine last week, saying, "I wouldn't bet against Chris any time. Chris has meant the world to this organization," when asked about Godwin's injury and what his future looks like at the Bucs organization.

Licht went on to say he'd love to get Godwin under contract.

Bruce Arians shared that same sentiment, noting that he wouldn't want to lose Godwin.

"Chris is so valuable to what we do," Arians said. "Obviously, we really, really want him back."