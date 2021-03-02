Buccaneers bring back scholarship for female high school football players

The initiative was first introduced last year making the Bucs the first team in the NFL to offer the opportunity.

TAMPA, Fla — Editor's note: The video accompanying this story is from last year when the Buccaneers first began the program.

In an effort to help bring more female representation in a male-dominated career, the Buccaneers are once again offering their "Girls in Football" scholarship.

The initiative was first introduced by the team last year when the Bucs became the first team in the NFL to have established a scholarship program for female high school football players.

The scholarship is open to student-athletes nationwide as long as those applying meet the following requirements:

Are a female high school senior participating in a form of football

Have plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average during their high school academic career

Plan to use your college education to make an impact on the sports industry

In 2020, four winners were named and had the news virtually delivered to them by players Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard.

“The Bucs have done an absolutely amazing job of representing us and what we stand for and proving that women in football deserve the same recognition as anyone else,” scholarship winner Jade Rayburn said.

It's a sentiment fellow winner Tatiana Maker from Central Florida echoed.

“It shows that people are changing, things are changing, and female athletes are going to have more access to financial aid,” she added.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can do so by clicking here. Applications are open until April 13 with scholarship winners being announced at a later date.

.@BucsFoundation launched its second annual Girls in Football Scholarship & is helping to host an event for the NFL High School Play Football Day. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 3, 2021