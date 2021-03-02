Buccaneers bring back scholarship for female high school football players

TAMPA, Fla — Editor's note: The video accompanying this story is from last year when the Buccaneers first began the program.
In an effort to help bring more female representation in a male-dominated career, the Buccaneers are once again offering their "Girls in Football" scholarship.
The initiative was first introduced by the team last year when the Bucs became the first team in the NFL to have established a scholarship program for female high school football players.
The scholarship is open to student-athletes nationwide as long as those applying meet the following requirements:
- Are a female high school senior participating in a form of football
- Have plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
- Have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average during their high school academic career
- Plan to use your college education to make an impact on the sports industry
In 2020, four winners were named and had the news virtually delivered to them by players Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard.
“The Bucs have done an absolutely amazing job of representing us and what we stand for and proving that women in football deserve the same recognition as anyone else,” scholarship winner Jade Rayburn said.
It's a sentiment fellow winner Tatiana Maker from Central Florida echoed.
“It shows that people are changing, things are changing, and female athletes are going to have more access to financial aid,” she added.
Those interested in applying for the scholarship can do so by clicking here. Applications are open until April 13 with scholarship winners being announced at a later date.
- What you need to know about the historic 'trifecta bomber flyover' at Super Bowl LV
- Didn't get a ticket to the Super Bowl Experience? No problem! Here are other ways to enjoy the big game
- FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded and shooter dead in South Florida
- Florida has new statewide vaccine sign-up system, so why aren't counties using it?
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter